Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 22,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 813,869 shares.The stock last traded at $96.50 and had previously closed at $93.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.08.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.80. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.21.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.