Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 22,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 813,869 shares.The stock last traded at $96.50 and had previously closed at $93.45.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.08.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.80.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.