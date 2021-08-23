LikeCoin (LIKE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.30 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $25.30 million and approximately $54,581.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00015932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00050501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.39 or 0.00823196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00102528 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,050,693,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,231,070 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

