Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.36.

LCTX opened at $2.29 on Thursday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.48 million, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.86.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 652.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 21.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the period. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

