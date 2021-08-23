Liquity USD (LUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $728.82 Million

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $728.82 million and $5.76 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002070 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00057533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00015704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00050968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00822122 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD is a coin. It was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

