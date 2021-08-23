Lizhi (LIZI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 30th.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 67.36%.

NASDAQ LIZI opened at $3.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.47. Lizhi has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $179.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lizhi stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) by 6,488.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,084 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Lizhi worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lizhi

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

