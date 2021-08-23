Lokken Investment Group LLC Acquires 533 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.9% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $291,000. United Bank grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.5% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,688,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,362,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.25. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $280.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

