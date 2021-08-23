Lokken Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,396 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FL traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,159. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on FL. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

