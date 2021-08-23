Lokken Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up 1.9% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $4.45 on Monday, hitting $171.61. The company had a trading volume of 131,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,150. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.71.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

