Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573,699 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1,673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,556 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at $90,701,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,313. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.85. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.