Lokken Investment Group LLC Sells 276 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lokken Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,323 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,183,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $417,732,000 after purchasing an additional 78,472 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

VZ traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $55.47. 388,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,445,537. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

