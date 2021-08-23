Loop Capital Increases Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $253.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $208.00 to $253.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.45.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $226.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.52. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $79.06 and a 1-year high of $242.07.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $6,926,134. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 98.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 185.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 83,273 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 20.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

