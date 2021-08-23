Loopring [NEO] 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $30.00 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinMex, DragonEX and Switcheo Network. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Gate.io, DragonEX, IDAX and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

