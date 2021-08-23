Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $208.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LOW. Truist Securities upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW opened at $208.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $147.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.24. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 394.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,413,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after buying an additional 1,177,029 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,134,000 after acquiring an additional 855,801 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.