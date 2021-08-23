Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

