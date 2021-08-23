Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.76.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE opened at $84.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.91. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,621 shares of company stock worth $1,550,663 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 314,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after acquiring an additional 62,090 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Lumentum by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 121,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.