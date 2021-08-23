Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,801,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,382,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 96.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after buying an additional 1,664,044 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Lyft by 315.0% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,919,000 after buying an additional 1,575,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lyft by 139.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,222,865 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $140,440,000 after buying an additional 1,296,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft stock opened at $45.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.