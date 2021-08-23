Lympo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $437,675.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Lympo has a total market cap of $11.69 million and approximately $437,675.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lympo has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00057847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00015511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00051395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.26 or 0.00826675 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002079 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

