MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 50,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 630,515 shares.The stock last traded at $18.56 and had previously closed at $16.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.67 and a beta of 1.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 174.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

