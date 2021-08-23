Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Director Sells $15,995.00 in Stock

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $15,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,701.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Andrew Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 2,000 shares of Mannatech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $61,660.00.

Shares of MTEX stock opened at $32.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46. Mannatech, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $49.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Mannatech as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

