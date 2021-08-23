ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Billion

Equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report sales of $5.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.20 billion and the highest is $5.37 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $4.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $20.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.55 billion to $20.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.27 billion to $22.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on MAN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

NYSE MAN opened at $119.39 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.