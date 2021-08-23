MANTRA DAO (OM) Market Cap Tops $77.02 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $77.02 million and approximately $13.28 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00058023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00015660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00051819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.52 or 0.00833481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00104138 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 354,160,783 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

