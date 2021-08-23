MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $32.93 million and approximately $902,693.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00055542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00130571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.35 or 0.00159162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,527.46 or 1.00089900 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $500.14 or 0.00990736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,282.45 or 0.06502217 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

