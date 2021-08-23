MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,693 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HZO. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in MarineMax by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MarineMax by 6,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $48.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

