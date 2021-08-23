MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $175.39 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will report sales of $175.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.10 million and the highest is $177.60 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $164.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $735.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $729.45 million to $745.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $846.94 million, with estimates ranging from $829.76 million to $860.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MarketAxess.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total transaction of $449,732.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $15,597,619 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 17.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.5% during the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 445.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $475.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $465.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $431.19 and a 12-month high of $606.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.