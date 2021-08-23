Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $70.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of MRVL opened at $60.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.71. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $33.89 and a twelve month high of $62.71.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.