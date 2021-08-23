Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.03. 44,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,898,324. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $33.89 and a 52-week high of $62.71.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,731,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,019,000 after buying an additional 280,372 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 56,131 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,688,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,068,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 93,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

