Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Position Lowered by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lessened its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $282.00 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.48.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MASI. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.80.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

