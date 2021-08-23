Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.000-$8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64 billion-$2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $116.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.83. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.83.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Masonite International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Masonite International worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.