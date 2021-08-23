Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $25.59, but opened at $27.00. Matador Resources shares last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 2,099 shares trading hands.

Specifically, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

