Matthew H. Peltz Sells 36,200 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $862,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $23.77. 1,559,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726,277. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.05.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 24.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 637,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,926,000 after buying an additional 126,921 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Wendy’s in the second quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 181.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,150,000 after buying an additional 719,980 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in The Wendy’s in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 97,895.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 42,095 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.