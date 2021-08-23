Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at CIBC

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its target price upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MMX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.25 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.39.

MMX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.42. 426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,399. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.09. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 50.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 7.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

