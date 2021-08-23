Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) PT Raised to C$9.00

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its price target upped by analysts at CIBC to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial increased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.60.

Shares of MMX stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,791. The company has a market capitalization of C$831.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$5.47 and a twelve month high of C$7.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 14.82.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

