McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 173.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,143,000 after acquiring an additional 653,442 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 581.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,653,000 after buying an additional 554,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in McKesson by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,343,000 after buying an additional 434,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after acquiring an additional 409,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 28.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,116. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $200.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

