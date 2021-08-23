Mdex 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $51.30 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Mdex has a market capitalization of $896.02 million and approximately $51.30 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002769 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00055528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00130468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.11 or 0.00159160 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,428.99 or 1.00186322 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.14 or 0.00993627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,311.60 or 0.06579101 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,769,778 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

