Medicalchain Trading Down 4.1% This Week (MTN)

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Medicalchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Medicalchain has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $129,285.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00056010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00129848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.82 or 0.00160816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,676.12 or 1.00083346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.81 or 0.01006970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.27 or 0.06888855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Medicalchain Coin Profile

Medicalchain’s genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Buying and Selling Medicalchain

