MediShares (MDS) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Top Exchanges

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. MediShares has a total market cap of $10.90 million and $420,529.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

MediShares Coin Profile

MDS is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

