Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $129.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.19. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.44 and a 12 month high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

