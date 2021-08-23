Melon (MLN) Price Up 3.3% This Week

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Melon coin can now be purchased for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on exchanges. Melon has a market cap of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Melon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00015982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00050573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.45 or 0.00828043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00102657 BTC.

About Melon

Melon is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.