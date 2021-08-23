Melon (MLN) Price Up 3.3% This Week

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Melon coin can currently be bought for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00057689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00015055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00050461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.67 or 0.00816772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00102425 BTC.

Melon Coin Profile

Melon (MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

