Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading Up 8.4%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) shares were up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.29 and last traded at $24.08. Approximately 1,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 217,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,192,669 shares of company stock worth $45,495,110. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Merus by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Merus by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merus by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

