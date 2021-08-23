MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Has $40.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,810 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.5% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 416,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,650,000 after buying an additional 43,428 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $4.05 on Monday, hitting $411.66. The stock had a trading volume of 134,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,634. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $411.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.48.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

