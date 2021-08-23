MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Lowers Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income decreased its holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. J2 Global accounts for about 1.1% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $10,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in J2 Global in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in J2 Global in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in J2 Global in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Shares of J2 Global stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,429. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JCOM shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

In other J2 Global news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

