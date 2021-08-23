MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Reduces Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income cut its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter valued at $163,000. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of BXS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.64. 11,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,972. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.23.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

