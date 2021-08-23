MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Trims Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lessened its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group comprises 1.2% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $10,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXST. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.98. 935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,097. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.42. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

