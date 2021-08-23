MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Trims Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income reduced its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,920 shares during the quarter. Ryder System comprises approximately 1.3% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.29% of Ryder System worth $11,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,386,000 after buying an additional 772,768 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 5.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,559,000 after buying an additional 148,123 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ryder System by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,239,000 after buying an additional 185,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,921,000 after buying an additional 32,364 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.36 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.68.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. Research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

In other Ryder System news, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,034,605.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,843.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $1,099,598.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,757 shares of company stock valued at $5,697,560 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist upped their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

