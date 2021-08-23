Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth about $2,005,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 103,730 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,494,000 after buying an additional 129,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

MEOH stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.