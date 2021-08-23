Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,101,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,488,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,581 shares of company stock worth $47,594,587 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,530.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,447.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $926.88 and a 1-year high of $1,563.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

