MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3875 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

MGE Energy has increased its dividend by 14.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

MGEE stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $82.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,741. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.33. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $59.70 and a 1 year high of $82.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGEE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MGE Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,210 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of MGE Energy worth $8,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

