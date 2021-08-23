Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) Announces Final Dividend of $0.05

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This is an increase from Microequities Asset Management Group’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
About Microequities Asset Management Group
